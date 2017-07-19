Blackfalds RCMP searching for shooter

Blackfalds RCMP are searching for a suspect after a residence and vehicle were shot up on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called by a resident who heard two loud shots about 6:45 a.m. A man was seen speeding away in a small black SUV.

Two shotgun blasts were fired, say police. One hit a residence and the other a parked vehicle outside. There were no reports of injuries.

“RCMP believe the shots to this vehicle and residence were a targeted attack and the community of Blackfalds is not at risk,” says the RCMP in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.