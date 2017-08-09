Blackfalds town councillor resigns before fall election

Less than three months before the next election, a Blackfalds town councillor has resigned.

Dean Wigmore, a two-term councillor, resigned in a letter addressed to the town’s mayor Melody Stol and Chief Administrative Officer Myron Thompson.

The resignation was effective July 31. His seat will be left vacant until after the fall election.

In his resignation, Wigmore said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve the community and wished his colleague well heading into the fall municipal election.

