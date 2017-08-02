Blue Grass Sod Farms celebrates four years of Red Deer’s spray park with free BBQ

Celebrate four years of the Blue Grass Sod Farms Central Spray and Play with a picnic, and of course plenty of water.

The spray park, located downtown beside the Golden Circle in Rotary Recreation Park, has been a mainstay of summer fun since it opened in 2013.

On Aug. 8 from 12 to 3 p.m., there will be a barbecued hot dog lunch followed by entertainment, face painting, draw prizes and plenty of fun in the spray park.

The free barbecue and picnic will run rain or shine, but the spray park may have to close during inclement weather including lightning, thunder and hail.