The body of a 64-year-old man was found in a Red Deer alley on Monday and RCMP believe the death was not suspicious in nature.

Red Deer RCMP said at about 1:30 p.m. they responded to a report of a deceased man in a 55th Street area alley.

RCMP do not believe the death was suspicious and were not looking for anyone in relation to the incident at this time.

Red Deer RCMP will not be issuing any further information out of respect for the deceased and while next of kin notifications take place.