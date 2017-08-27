Boil water advisory for West Park, Westlake, Red Deer College fully lifted after four days

After four days of extra precautions, the boil water advisory that hit West Park and Westlake was lifted.

The advisory, which the city first issued Wednesday afternoon, affected about 2,500 residents who live in those two neighbourhoods, as well as Red Deer College.

By Friday, the majority of the area had the boil water advisory lifted. Alex Monkmon, Red Deer water superintendent, said testing came back negative for a majority of properties within the advisory.

However, further testing was required for specific areas. The city worked with Alberta Health Services on the remaining properties to conduct testing as quickly as possible. The boil water advisory was left in place for 68 houses on West Park Crescent and at Red Deer College.

Then Saturday evening, the City lifted the boil water advisory for the remaining houses and the college.

Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for remaining homes in West Park and Red Deer College. Thanks for your patience. #reddeer — The City of Red Deer (@CityofRedDeer) August 26, 2017

The advisory was first issued because of a drop in water pressure that affected the area. The city sent out 10 water samples to the province for testing to make sure the water was safe to consume.

There are many reasons for the City of Red Deer to issue boil water advisories. According to their website some examples include water leaks or main breaks where contamination is possible; depressurization of water mains; of when contaminants enter the water distribution system from the water treatment plant, improper cross connection or by “some other means.”

When this happens, city employees hand deliver notices door-to-door to affected homes or Alberta Health Services will contact some of those affected, particularly businesses. The City will also use media, social media and electronic signs if need be.

To more, smaller, boil water advisories have since been issued. One Friday evening at 9:30 p.m., for nine homes near downtown. The residents, who live near Coronation Park, were issued the advisory as a precaution. The other Sunday afternoon for four businesses on 78th St. Cres.

For more information on boil water advisory visit www.reddeer.ca.

