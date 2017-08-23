Boil water advisory in effect for West Park and West Lake

A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for all of West Park and West Lake following a drop in water pressure Wednesday morning.

Residents are being asked to boil water for drinking, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth. Once boiled, water should be stored in a clear container in the fridge.

City of Red Deer employees will deliver notices to affected businesses and homes and electronic sign boards will be used in affected areas.

The advisory will be in place until water tests confirm there is no contamination.

For more information you can visit www.reddeer.ca/boilwater.