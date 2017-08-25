Boil water advisory lifted for some Red Deerians

About 68 properties will continue to boil their water. File photo

The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for some Red Deerians.

The advisory issued on Wednesday for West Lake and West Park has been lifted with an exception of 68 houses on West Park Crescent and Red Deer College.

“Testing came back negative for the majority of properties within the advisory and these residents can resume regular water use,” said Alex Monkman, water superintendent in a city release. “However, further testing is required in specific areas and we’re working with Alberta Health Services to conduct this testing as quickly as possible.”

Properties that remain under a boil water advisory are from 5701 to 5854 West Park Crescent as well as Red Deer College.

The city is encouraging residents to hop on Notify Red Deer to receive immediate updates.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/boilwater