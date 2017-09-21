Bowden prison worker accused of helping an inmate escape

A 19-month Innsifail RCMP investigation reveals that a Bowden Institution employee is responsible for helping an inmate escape.

The investigation, which started in 2015, revealed that the Bowden Institution employee, had developed an “inappropriate financial relationship” with Sylvain Martin, the escapee.

Martin escaped Bowden Institution on April 16, 2015, from the minimum security annex.

He was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in Quebec, and returned to the custody of Corrections Canada in the fall of 2015.

Peter Edgar, 61, is a Red Deer County resident. He is charged with two counts of permitting or assisting escape contrary to section 146 of the Criminal Code. He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer court on Oct. 25.

Edgar is no longer employed by Corrections Canada.