Bowden inmate dies, Correctional Service Canada reviewing

Correctional Service Canada has launched an investigation into the death of one of its inmates.

Cody Adams, 34, died at 3 a.m. Sunday morning while in hospital. He was inmate at the Bowden Institution, located south of Red Deer.

According to a release form Correctional Service Canada, emergency services were called at 10 a.m. on Saturday to the institution and Adams was immediately taken to hospital.

Adams was serving a two-year, four-month sentence for trafficking in property obtained by crime, forcible confinement and break and enter with intent. His sentence began on May 30, 2016.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and contact the police and the coroner as required.


