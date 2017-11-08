Bowden prison lockdown continues

A lockdown remains in place at Bowden Institution as staff conduct a thorough search.

The lockdown at the medium-security prison was put in place about 10 a.m. on Monday.

“The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates,” says Correctional Service of Canada in a news release.

“Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.”

Mike Butler, assistant warden management services, said the lockdown involves an extensive search of the facility.

“Basically, the place is locked down and the search teams go in and search every cell and the areas around the institution. It takes a while to get completed to do a thorough search,” said Butler on Wednesday.

“There’s a certain protocol we go through where every inmate is searched. Depending on what we find there is, of course, different protocols.”

During a lockdown, prison visits are cancelled, inmates are confined to their houses with meals brought to them there and exercise sessions are cancelled. A protocol is in place to allow shower visits.

In its release, Corrections Canada says it is “committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

Bowden Institution has a capacity of 470 prisoners in the medium-security section and 130 prisoners in minimum-security.



