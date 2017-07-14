Bower Place prepares for 6,000 at annual pancake breakfast Saturday

Jessica Kirk, with Guest Services at Bower Place, was getting ready on Friday to welcome up tp 6,000 people to the mall’s annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, the unofficial kickoff to Westerner Days in Red Deer.

Crews were busy setting up tables, grills, chairs and everything else needed for the popular breakfast that will go ahead rain or shine, but probably sunshine this year as the forecast is mainly sunny and a high of 31C.

The breakfast will go from 8 to 11 a.m. in the mall’s parking lot just west of the Bay. Westerner Days begin on Wednesday and ends five days later on July 23.