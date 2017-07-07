Break and enter at Airsoft Shop

RCMP ask for public’s help

Airsoft pistols, rifles, revolvers, a shotgun and accessories were stolen from the Airsoft Shop in Gasoline Alley early Friday morning.

Blackfalds RCMP said at about 4:30 a.m. a lone suspect entered the shop on Lantern Street by smashing the front door causing extensive damage.

Airsoft guns are replica weapons that fire pellets.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect and police are circulating the images so the suspect can be identified.

Anyone recognizing the suspect is asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward.