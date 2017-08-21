Break and enter, shots fired at residence near Joffre

Police are looking for suspects who fired shots near a rural home in Joffre around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say later in the morning the home owner found their residence was actually hit by two bullets. One of the bullets fired penetrated the exterior wall of the home and was found inside the residence.

Subsequent checks of the property found that a shop was broken into. The items taken during the break and enter included a generator and a chain saw.

No one was injured during the incident and Blackfalds Victim Services is providing assistance to the family.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information on the incident to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.