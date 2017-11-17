Break-in suspects sought

Coronation RCMP investigate

Coronation RCMP are looking for two suspects who broke into a storage container in the OK Tire parking lot in Castor.

Police said the break-in occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

The suspects used a white four-door pickup. One suspect was dressed in dark-coloured clothing, and the other wore a white and red jacket, and black pants with white lettering or design down the left leg.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3666. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

