Bridge work starts next week in Red Deer

Drivers can expect delays on westbound 67 Street in Red Deer as lanes close for bridge maintenance starting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Work on the westbound 67 Street Bridge, above the C.N. railway, will involve repairs to bridge deck joints.

Construction is expected to take three weeks and will require alternating lane closures on westbound 67 Street, with at least one lane to remain open at all times.

Access to 67 Street from Riverside Drive will remain open throughout construction and eastbound 67 Street traffic will not be affected by this work.

For more information, please call the City of Red Deer at 403-342-8147