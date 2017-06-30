Bull Skit Comedy fundraiser on July 8

Bull Skit Comedy and Against the Wall Theatre will host a cage match-style improv show fundraiser on July 8.

Teams from Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton will try to outwit each other and fight for audience support.

All money raised will go towards rental of theatre space, to update equipment, and ensure another successful season for 2017-18 for the nonprofit organization.

A silent auction and raffle, thanks to local supporters in Red Deer, will be part of the event at Scott Block Theatre, at 4816 50th Ave.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each and available in advance online at www.bullskitcomedy.com, or at the door.

Please note Bull Skit contains mature language and adult themes.