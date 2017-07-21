Todd McPeek, of Budal Group, serves up a burger for Penhold Mayor and Sky Wings Aviation owner Dennis Cooper on Friday at the Boot Scootn’ BBQ at Red Deer Airport. Despite the rain, the hangar was packed for the food fest, with proceeds going to Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)

Watch: Burgers fly at Red Deer Airport

Red Deer Airport hosts Boot Scootn’ BBQ and draws hungry crowd

