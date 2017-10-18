Business of the Year Awards celebrate local achievement

Sisters Cortney Hollenga and Sheena Johnson credited their mother with giving them all they needed to be successful.

The owners of The Bra Lounge were recognized as Business of the Year for companies with 10 or fewer employees at the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Awards Wednesday.

“She taught us work ethic and resilience,” Sheena said of her mother Loretta Murphy, who passed away in 1997 when the sisters were in their teens.

“She taught us so many things that we didn’t know would be so important in the future.”

Their mother’s strong influence instilled in them the desire to create a business for women.

Ten years ago The Bra Lounge, at 4801 51st Ave., was born. It was also nominated for a Small Business Award in 2012.

Others nominated in their category this year were: Breathing Room Yoga Studio and Cafe and Fetch Haus Red Deer.

In the category of 11 to 20 employees, 360 Fitness came out on top.

It was the second time owner Jack Wheeler has won. In 2012, he won a Business of the Year Award in the one to 10 employees category.

Wheeler said he always wanted to create a different kind of fitness centre that went beyond the usual gym.

He and his staff offer comprehensive one-on-one personal training.

Wheeler, who opened his business eight years ago, said he owed a lot to others who have helped him.

Wheeler said there “tons of role models and mentors” in the audience at the Red Deer College Arts Centre.

The others nominated in his category this year were: Shek Interiors and Dance Magic Studio.

Jesse Postma won the Young Entrepreneur Award for Postma Electrical Services Ltd.

Founded in 2013 as a one-man operation, he specializes in residential electrical services.

In his acceptance speech, he credited Central Alberta for its business environment.

“The opportunity that is available here to entrepreneurs is really second to none,” said Postma, who moved here from Edmonton.

Postma said he is now looking forward to continuing to expand his business.

Others in the running were: The Curvy Brush and Wild Brewing Co.

One of Red Deer’s biggest employers, Olymel, was chosen Business of the Year for companies with more than 20 employees.

It’s been a big year for the pork producer that employs almost 1,500. The company is planning to invest $13 million this year in the plant, which processes about 45,000 hogs per week.

Plant manager Rob Ackerblade began working at the plant cleaning floors in 1990.

He said he accepted the award on behalf of all of the employees, who hail from 50 different countries.

The plant exports about 70 per cent of its products to foreign markets, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines among others.

Foreign customers who visit the plant come away impressed, he said.

“That’s what I want everyone to know, (the employees) are the hardest working people and they’re proud people.”

Others in the category were: Collins Barrow Red Deer LLP and Central Alberta Tile One.



