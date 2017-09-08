Business of the Year finalists revealed

The Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2017 Business of the Year Awards.

The 1-10 full-time equivalent employees category finalists are Breathing Room Yoga Studio and Cafe, Fetch Haus Red Deer and The Bra Lounge.

Finalists in the 11-20 full-time equivalent employees category are 360 Fitness Personal Training Red Deer, Dance Magic Studio and Shek Interiors Ltd.

The 21 or more full-time equivalent employees category finalists are Central Alberta Tile One Inc., Collins Barrow Red Deer LLP and Olymel.

Postma Electrival Services Ltd., The Curvy Brush Painting Company and Wild Brewing Co. were named the finalists in the Young Entrepreneur category.

More than 60 businesses were nominated for this year’s awards.

Winners of the 2017 Business of the Year awards will be announced at the annual ceremony on Oct. 18 at the Red Deer College Arts Centre.

More details are available at www.reddeerchamber.com.