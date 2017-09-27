Buy your Festival of Trees event tickets Oct. 2

Abiagail Kondrat, 9, is one of thousands of volunteers who have made the Festivals of Trees possible once again. File photo by the ADVOCATE

Tickets for one of the popular events of the year in Red Deer — Festival of Trees — go on sale Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.

This year the festival is scheduled from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26.

All the money raised this year, from donations, raffles and events, will go towards laboratory automation in hematology and microbiology at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

The money will be used to purchase technologically advanced equipment in the microbiology and hermatology department. Lab technicians manually plant and analyze samples currently, which leads to long turn around times. The funding will reduce the time it takes to process samples by 50 per cent.

Alaine Martin, events manager at the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation said some Festival of Trees events are popular and tickets sell out fast.

One of these events is Mistletoe Magic, a father-daughter evening out, that sells out in about 15 minutes from the time tickets go on sale. Festival of Wines, that lets goers sample wines from across the globe, sells out within a day while others take a few days to sell-out.

Tickets will be sold at ticketsalberta.com this year.

The festival, hosted by the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation has raised nearly $13.8 million in the past 23 years.

This year, a popular fashion show is making a comeback to the festival. Attendees can enjoy the walkable fashion show and brunch on Nov. 25 between 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Other events this year include a dinner to thank sponsors for the event, a seniors and volunteers appreciation with tea and live entertainment and a breakfast with Santa for families to join in.

In 2016, the foundation raised close to $950,000 thanks to community support for the annual festival.

Some activities this year include a Candy Cane Lane that will appeal to young children with festive games and arts and crafts in a Christmas atmosphere.

Santa’s Secret Shoppe, will have his personal shoppers, helping kids shop for their loved ones between Nov. 24 to 26.

Events wil be hosted at Westerner Park.



