Calgary man fights off attacking bear near Sundre

A Calgary man is recovering after he fought off an attacking bear west of Sundre.

The attack happened Thursday morning at 9 a.m. while the 32-year-old man was eating. The bear came out of the woods and grabbed him be the legs.

The man fought off further attacks and was able to hike back to his vehicle, several kilometres away and drive to a lodge in the Panther River area for help.

Sundre RCMP said at 4 p.m., they and EMS were notified that the male was being transported to the Sundre Hospital after being attacked be a bear in the Panther River area. He was flown by a private helicopter to the Sundre hospital and then transported by EMS to a Calgary area hospital.

He suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries to his head and face.

Police said due to the remote location of the attack, there is no danger to the public at this time. The investigation is being handled by Fish and Wildlife.