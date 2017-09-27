Calgary man gets seven year sentence for stabbing death of Red Deer teen

A Calgary man who stabbed a Red Deer teen to death two years ago was handed a seven year prison sentence.

Jesse Copenance, 20, pleaded guilty to second degree murder earlier this year, but was originally charged with second degree murder.

Levi Marance, 18, was found by emergency crews in north west Calgary on July 19, 2015. He was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but later died from the injuries.

Copenance was sentenced in Calgary court on Tuesday. The Crown sought an eight-year prison sentence while defence counsel argued for a term of four to six years.

Copenance will serve three years and nine months in prison after taking off credit for time served prior to his conviction.

Speaking with the Advocate shortly after her son was killed, Lynda Marance said she forgave Copenance.

She said Levi was a very protective, compassionate person. Lynda’s husband died when Levi was seven and ever since then Levi took on the role of protecting the family.

“Anyone that knew him, they’d call him their father. It didn’t matter who you were, he’d protect you,” she said. “He was very compassionate and very loving.”

Court heard Levi was stabbed and cut with a chisel 35 times in the head and neck area.

A young offender, who can’t be named under provisions of the Youth Justice Act, is also charged in connection with Levi’s murder. His trial is scheduled for next month.



