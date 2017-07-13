Calgary police investigate quadruple homicide

CALGARY — A man and two sisters found dead in a burned-out car may not have been intended targets in what police are describing as a brutal and ruthless quadruple homicide.

Investigators are exploring the possibility that Cody Pfeiffer, 25; Glynnis Fox, 36; and Tiffany Ear, 39, were “simply at the wrong place and at the wrong time with the wrong people,” acting Insp. Paul Wozney with the Calgary Police Service’s major crimes section said Thursday

The bodies of Pfeiffer, Fox and Ear were found Monday after firefighters extinguished a burning 2011 Chevrolet Cruze at a construction site in a new subdivision on Calgary’s northwestern edge.

Wozney said it’s believed the Cruze’s owner — 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk — was the target.

Police confirmed that Afowerk was found dead in a rural area west of Calgary on Wednesday and that it was a homicide. They had earlier appealed to the public for help finding him and expressed concern for his safety.

It’s possible Fox and Ear — sisters who both left behind multiple children — were caught up in a targeted attack against Afowerk, police said.

All four victims suffered significant traumatic injuries, but Wozney declined to elaborate.

“I will say that it … certainly has been surprising to some very seasoned investigators.”

Police believe multiple people may have been involved and that it’s possible there are several different crime scenes.

“We know that there’s people in the community that have information regarding this event. We know that people know what happened. If they’re scared, if they are in any way hesitant to contact us, they can do so anonymously through Crime Stoppers or through our tip line,” said Wozney.

It appears the sisters got to know Pfeiffer and Afowerk recently, said Wozney, who added it’s believed they were friends as opposed to romantically involved.

Someone called 911 early Monday about the vehicle fire in the Sage Hill neighbourhood. Fire crews didn’t know there was anyone inside the car until the blaze was put out.

The fire left a big black scorch mark on the outer wall of a townhome under construction. People in nearby homes reported waking to banging noises and sirens.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press