Calkins looking for comments on proposed tax changes

Bring your concers and comments on Sept. 13

Blaine Calkins, Member of Parliament for Red Deer – Lacombe will host a public forum to address the proposed taxes changes by the Liberal government.

The changes may have adverse affects for small business and farmers, stated a release from the MP’s office.

The forum is on Sept. 13 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Blackfalds Community Centre.

Tax accountants and tax lawyers will be on site to help understand the technical aspects of what is being proposed by the Liberals.

Members of the public who may be affected are invited to bring their comments and concerns forward.

Calkins will forward comments from the public to caucus and to Ottawa in the coming weeks.

RSVP at blaine.calkins.c1@parl.gc.ca