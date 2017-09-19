Campground proposed near Innisfail

Campground proponents must still prove to county that sloped site is suitable for final approval

A proposed campground near Innisfail cleared a planning hurdle on Tuesday despite some Red Deer County reservations.

County staff had recommended council turn down the subdivision application, citing concerns with the steepness of the land, the potential for erosion problems, access issues and lack of a good building site.

The campground is proposed for a site along Hwy 54 about two kilometres north of Innisfail. An application was made to carve out about 17 acres from the 152-acre parcel to create a campground with up to 20 sites.

Mayor Jim Wood was among council members concerned with how a campground would fit on the steeply sloped land.

“Can a site be made suitable or is it just one of the those instances where it’s not going to fit,” Wood asked county planning staff.

Treena Miller, Red Deer County’s current planning manager, said a geotechnical report ensuring a site was suitable would be required as a condition of approval.

Also, among 10 conditions is a requirement that no trees or vegetation can be cleared within 30 metres of any water body or crest of a slope with a grade greater than 15 per cent to prevent erosion.

Campground proponents must also build a road to access the site from Township Road 360 and Range Road 284A rather than using Hwy 54.

Wood said while he had concerns with the suitability of the site, he would rely on the expertise on geotechnical engineers.

Several other councillors shared the opinion that they support the project if the geotechnical work backs it up.

Coun. Philip Massier voted against, saying he still had too many concerns with the site and access.

pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com