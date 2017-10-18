Canada Games cauldron arrival another symbol that Red Deer is getting ready for 2019 event

Symbolizing unity through sport, the Canada Games cauldron arrived in Red Deer, another sign the event is fast approaching.

The cauldron, originally built for the 2013 games in Sherbrooke, Quebec, it has served as the cauldron for every event since. It arrived in Red Deer on Tuesday from the 2017 Canada Summer Games, which were held in Winnipeg.

“It’s another milestone,” he said. “It gets more real when this gets here and it’s now in your care right through the games and then after it.”

The cauldron was created by David Martel and is 2.8 metres high and two metres wide. Leading up to the 2019 games, the torch relay will start in Ottawa with the torch being lit with the fire from the centennial flame at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Robinson said the relay route hasn’t been decided upon yet and that will be planned out over the next few months.

After the flame arrives in Red Deer and the cauldron is lit as part of the opening ceremonies, it will be a key piece of the game’s Celebration Plaza at the downtown Central Elementary School on 48th Avenue.

“It’s an important symbol related to the games,” said Robinson. The idea the flame is passed on through the centennial flame and is really a connection between all of the games.”

Within the past month the 2019 Canada Winter Games organization has celebrated several important milestones including introducing the games’ mascot Waskasoo and a special “500 days out” landmark.

“We’re moving quickly,” said Robinson. “There’s lots of planning going on, we’re adding some volunteers to our functional and planning areas. Each month we’re just adding pieces to the puzzle and we’re getting ready for our next milestone, which will be our One Year Out.”

Feb. 15, 2018 will mark one year from the start of the games, which run from Feb. 15 to March 3, 2019.

Red Deer anticipates 20,000 visitors and 3,600 participants to come to the city for the 19-sport event. The economic impact is estimated at $132 million.



