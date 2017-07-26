Canada geese run down near Innisfail

About two dozen Canada geese hit by car last Wednesday on gravel road near Innisfail’s Cook Lake

Innisfail RCMP welcome any tips related to the deaths of two dozen Canada geese last week.

Last Wednesday, police and Fish and Wildlife both took calls from the public, who reported numerous goose carcasses scattered along a gravel road next to Cook Lake near Innisfail.

Innisfail RCMP Staff Sgt. Chris Matechuk said the geese were hit by a vehicle travelling down Range Road 281.

“We determined that’s what happened. We don’t know who the vehicle was driven by.

“We had a couple of possible licence plate numbers but they didn’t match the vehicle description given.

“That’s where it stands. We don’t know if it was accidental or intentional.”

Matechuk said no more information has come in since the initial calls.

“If anybody has any other vehicle descriptions or anything by all means call us and we will follow up.

“As of now, we have no other information.”

Since media began reporting the incident earlier this week it has been kept alive on social media.

A spirited discussion on Reddit has some calling for the driver, if found, to be charged with animal cruelty. Others, noting the rural location, suggested it may have simply been an accident or questioned the safety of hitting the brakes to avoid wildlife.

Anyone with information is asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.