Canada readies relief for hurricane victims

OTTAWA — The federal government and the governments of Ontario and Quebec are readying relief supplies, including baby formula and cribs, for victims of hurricane Harvey.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the governments are working with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency to co-ordinate the help.

The storm left vast swaths of Texas and parts of Louisiana flooded and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes.

“We reached out to offer whatever support is needed, from airlift capacity to helicopters to whatever is necessary,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference Friday in Saskatoon.

FEMA, he said, responded by providing Goodale a list of badly needed provisions, and Canada was more than happy to oblige.

Goodale said the relief supplies include hygiene kits, bed pillows, bath towels, baby formula, baby disposable bottles, baby cribs and baby linens.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is preparing a cargo plane to fly the goods to Texas and it is expected to leave soon.

Trudeau and President Donald Trump spoke Thursday about the floods and relief efforts.