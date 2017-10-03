WATCH: Canada Winter Games mascot unveiled

Lacombe’s Mackenzie Van Damme stands next to Waskasoo the deer, a mascot she designed for the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The 2019 Canada Winter Games officially has its mascot.

Hundreds gathered in the Bower Place parking lot in Red Deer Tuesday for the 500 Days Out milestone celebration where Waskasoo the deer was unveiled as the official mascot for the Games.

Waskasoo was designed by Lacombe’s Mackenzie Van Damme. The 12-year-old’s design was selected over the more than 300 Canada Winter Games Winter Games Mascot Challenge entries.

Van Damme said she found out she won the challenge a few months ago.

“I was totally shocked … I thought my drawing was good, but I never thought it would go on to do something like this,” she said.

Waskasoo was inspired by a number of photos Van Damme saw online. Van Damme said she has always like drawing, and when her mother told her about the contest, she wanted to enter.

Waskasoo grew up just east of Red Deer and is now living at Gaetz Lake.

Lyn Radford, board chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games, said the mascot will become an integral part of the community leading up to the Games.

“The mascot will go around and be a part of community events and really raise awareness of the 2019 Games coming to Red Deer,” said Radford.

Seeing such a big crowd meant a lot to Radford, she said.

“People are getting excited,” said Radford. “This is probably just a tenth of the crowd we’ll have at the festivals that are coming up at the Games. It’s going to be massive.”

David Patterson, president and CEO of Canada Games Council, came from Ottawa to take part in the 500 Days Out celebration. Patterson said he was happy to see such a great turnout.

“It shows how engaged and excited this community is for the Games,” said Patterson. “It’s always fun to see a community get together around the chance to welcome the nation.”

Patterson said he thought Waskasoo was a great mascot.

“The kids love him, I love the story about his name and his connection to the area and the Indigenous community and he’s just cute,” he said.

For more information on the Canada Winter Games and Waskasoo, visit www.canadagames.ca/2019.