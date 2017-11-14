Canada Winter Games volunteer open house set for Wednesday

A volunteer recruitment open house run by the 2019 Canada Winter Games is hoping prospective helpers will turn out and learn more about the chance to be a part of the event.

The games planning team is on a driver to recruit 5,000 volunteers with about 2,000 having varying levels of French language skills.

The open house will be held on Wednesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with a presentation happening at 6 p.m., at the Westerner Park Harvest Centre — Heartland Room, 4847A 19 Street.

The Canada Winter Games will be held in Red Deer from Feb. 15 to March 3.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter