Canada Winter Games volunteer open house set for Wednesday

A volunteer recruitment open house run by the 2019 Canada Winter Games is hoping prospective helpers will turn out and learn more about the chance to be a part of the event.

The games planning team is on a driver to recruit 5,000 volunteers with about 2,000 having varying levels of French language skills.

The open house will be held on Wednesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with a presentation happening at 6 p.m., at the Westerner Park Harvest Centre — Heartland Room, 4847A 19 Street.

The Canada Winter Games will be held in Red Deer from Feb. 15 to March 3.


