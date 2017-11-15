File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS An aerial view of Fort Chipewyan is shown. Fort Chipewyan, on the boundary of Wood Buffalo National Park, is home to many members of the Mikisew Cree who echo the concerns of an international group of scientists who say the park is under significant threat from development.

Canada’s biggest national park among most threatened: international scientists

EDMONTON — One of the world’s largest groups of conservation scientists says Canada’s biggest national park is among the most threatened World Heritage Sites in North America.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature says Wood Buffalo National Park, which straddles the Alberta-Northwest Territories boundary, is significantly threatened by hydroelectric and oilsands development.

“This is quite embarrassing,” said Melody Lepine of the Mikisew Cree First Nation, many of whose members live alongside the park.

“It’s not looking good for Canada avoiding an endangered listing for Wood Buffalo.”

Wood Buffalo is a vast stretch of grassland, forest, wetland and lakes. Its 45,000 square kilometres contain one of the world’s largest freshwater deltas, uncountable flocks of waterfowl and songbirds, as well as ecological cycles and relationships that remain in their natural state.

It’s also the nesting site for the last flock of endangered whooping cranes.

It is considered to have “outstanding and universal value,” according to its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

But the nature conservation union, which includes 1,300 member organizations and 10,000 experts, said those values have slipped considerably since the last report in 2014.

Only four other sites in North America are as threatened as Wood Buffalo — three in Mexico and one in the United States. Wood Buffalo is the only North American World Heritage Site to have deteriorated since 2014.

“The big threats are from hydro dam development,” said Carolyn Campbell of the Alberta Wilderness Association.

Scientists have long warned about the slow drying of the Peace-Athabasca Delta from the Bennett Dam in British Columbia. BC Hydro’s planned Site C dam is expected to worsen those effects.

“There’s no water, no birds, no bison, no muskrats,” Lepine said. “People are getting stuck on mudflats. They can’t navigate. They can’t get through to their hunting grounds or sacred sites.

“The loss of the delta is basically a loss of the Mikisew culture.”

The report says the park is also threatened by oilsands development upstream on the Athabasca River.

The Frontier oilsands mine proposed by Teck Resources would be the closest to the park yet. Teck has been ordered to consider the effect on the park in its application.

In an emailed statement, Parks Canada said it welcomes the report, but added its focus is too narrow.

“In many cases, the conservation challenges stem from outside the national park boundaries, such as climate change,” said the statement.

“(The report) does not take into account future management actions or Parks Canada’s specific responsibilities in managing Wood Buffalo National Park in the face of these potential challenges.”

The agency said it is committed to securing Wood Buffalo’s future as a World Heritage Site.

Campbell said governments need to ensure that the area continues to get the volume of water it needs to sustain itself.

Previous story
Survivors of suicide loss come together

Just Posted

Survivors of suicide loss come together

It’s been two years since Joey Campbell’s husband committed suicide and she… Continue reading

Cornerstone Youth Theatre brings adventurous Mr. Toad to Red Deer stage

The splashy musical opens on Friday, Nov. 17

Police continue to search for girl missing for almost a week

Police continue to look for a 17-year-old who was last seen six… Continue reading

WATCH: ‘A wall of beer heaven:’ store selling craft beer opens its doors in Red Deer

With the proliferation of microbreweries in Alberta, a store dedicated to selling… Continue reading

Red Deer and District Food Bank gearing up for busy Christmas season

Calling the next six weeks until Christmas a busy time at the… Continue reading

Cornerstone Youth Theatre brings adventurous Mr. Toad to Red Deer stage

The splashy musical opens on Friday, Nov. 17

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month