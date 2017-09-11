Canadians barred from flight home from Irma-battered Turks and Caicos

Air Canada says it’s working to bring home 95 Canadians after local officials barred them from a flight leaving the storm-ravaged Turks and Caicos Islands.

Hurricane Irma caused extensive flooding in the islands last week, with the water reaching above the waist in some areas.

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says the company was planning on using a chartered plane to evacuate nearly 100 Canadians who had been staying at Air Canada Vacations and Club Med properties on the islands.

The main airport terminal on the islands is closed, but is allowing humanitarian flights, Fitzpatrick says, including an Air Canada flight that was carrying nearly 60 electrical workers.

The Canadians were to take the flight back home on its return leg.

Fitzpatrick says the workers were allowed to disembark, but airport and civil aviation authorities wouldn’t allow Air Canada to board the passengers, who had been waiting at the airport.

He says the company had previously been told that the chartered flight would be allowed, and is in touch with senior Turks and Caicos officials.

In the meantime, he says, the Canadians returned to their hotels.

Global Affairs Canada says it will hold a technical briefing to update the public on what it’s doing to help those affected by hurricane Irma Monday afternoon.