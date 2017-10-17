Civic election candidates have until Wednesday to take down election signs

Candidates have until Wednesday at 8 p.m. to take down their signs in the City of Red Deer. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Election signs must come down by Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Beth McLachlan, development officer in inspections and licensing in the City of Red Deer said candidates have 48 hours once the polls close to take down their campaigning material.

After the deadline, the city will be making calls to those candidates whose signs are still up. The city will then give 24 hours to candidates to obey the rules.

If candidates still fail to obey, a fine of $100 will be imposed per location.

On Tuesday afternoon signs were visible on 30 Street, Gaetz Avenue and 30 Avenue along with other locations in Red Deer.

McLachlan said some candidates may choose to keep their signs if they have intentions to run for the next election. For those looking to dispose off their signs can take recyclables to the city waste management facility south of 19 Street.



