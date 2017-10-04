CAPRA has questions for Red Deer candidates

Central Alberta Poverty Reduction Alliance has been gathering information to help voters decide who they want elected to Red Deer City Council on Oct. 16.

Central Alberta Poverty Reduction Alliance (CAPRA) has reached out to all 31 candidates and asked them to answers questions on the issues of living wage, housing, social well-being, and high cost alternative financial services.

Their responses can be found on CAPRA’s website at www.capovertyreduction.ca/act/2017-municipal-election/

“This is our first comprehensive effort to advocate on certain issues during an election,” said CAPRA co-chair Lori Jack.

She said the Tell Us What You Think election project allows candidates to provide more in-depth responses on issues CAPRA has been dealing with repeatedly for the last few years.

“Many candidates appear to be taking the time to understand the issue before responding.”

She said CAPRA decided Tell Us What You Think would be more informative than hosting a candidate forum since there are so many candidates. Responses have been put up on the website as they come in.

“It’s a place to gather more information and insight about what the different candidates stand for beyond their own platforms.”

Jack said responses also help CAPRA understand where candidates stand on issues of importance for CAPRA that it intends to pursue with the new council.

“These are issues we’re hoping to see progress towards so it’s a little foreshadowing of the future.”

CAPRA is a group of people and organizations that work collectively to find local solutions and advocate for social change to improve opportunities for people experiencing poverty.



