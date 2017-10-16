CAPRA to recognize hunger in Red Deer

Central Alberta Poverty Reduction Alliance will recognize International Day for the Eradication of Poverty with its Chew on This! campaign on Wednesday.

Central Alberta Poverty Reduction Alliance (CAPRA) members will hand out lunch bags with fresh apples, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Downtown branch of Red Deer Public Library, to bring awareness to hunger issues in Central Alberta.

“Food is one of the first variables to be reduced from a household budget. When times are tough many give up a good source of food to pay rent or other basic necessities,” said Harrison Blizzard, CAPRA Food Security Action Committee Member, in a press release.

“Most of us don’t realize how many individuals, children, and families, are going hungry here in Central Alberta.”

Red Deer statistics continue to rise. Over 38,000 people used the local food in 2016, and in September 2017 a total of 822 hampers were distributed. That means Red Deer Food Bank helped feed 1,937 men, women and children last month alone.

In Canada over 900,000 people visit food banks each month, and one in eight families struggle daily to put food on the table.