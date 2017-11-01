Central Alberta Refugee Effort opens conversation on inclusion and diversity

Follow up meeting to Canada 150 event in September in Red Deer

CARE will host a community conversation on Monday as a follow up to its Canada 150 + Peace and Unity Event which was held in September at Festival Hall.

The discussion focuses on the answers to questions like: what does Canada 150 mean to you, what is your opinion of multiculturalism and what does integration mean to you.

Jan Underwood, CARE’s public awareness coordinator said one of the goals is to bridge the gap between Indigenous people and immigrants.

She said it’s important for newcomers to meet with the Indigenous populations and form relationships first-hand rather than believing stereotypes.

“This way they make friends themselves and they make their own decisions,” she said.

The discussion will be in Maple Room at CARE’s office on Gaetz Avenue from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Depending on the ideas and comments received at the event, organizers will look into hosting one more discussion before March 2018, said Underwood.

For those looking to register can contact CARE at 403-346-8818 and ask for Jan Underwood or Sadia Khan.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

