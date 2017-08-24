Carl Jr’s co-owner apologizes

A Rimbey town councillor whose inappropriate handling of food at Gasoline Alley’s Carl’s Jr. has been made public is deeply sorry for his actions.
In a telephone interview on Thursday, Jack Webb struggled to find the words to convey his feelings of remorse, admitting his action showed serious lack of judgment.
“I know I publicly need to apologize,” he said.
A CBC video shows Webb stirring a large container of sauce using only his bare hands. Footage also shows other violations including a chicken tender being placed back on a plate after it had been dropped on the floor.
Webb operated the popular Monteray Jack’s Family Restaurant in Rimbey for several years before becoming co-owner of Gasoline Alley’s Carl’s Jr.
Webb, a volunteer and long-time businessman in Rimbey, takes full responsibility for his actions.
“It is with a humble and contrite heart that I apologize. I own it. I have no excuses and I have learned a valuable lesson.”
While he admits he suffered from a lapse in judgement, Webb wants to ensure the public that the staff employed at Carl’s Jr. at Gasoline Alley follow stringent rules.
“It is a very safe place to eat,” he said.
The incident happened six months ago and since that time Webb has successfully completed a Food Safety Certification Program. He is, however, no longer involved in the day-to-day operations of the restaurant.
Mayor Rick Pankiw reminds the public that Webb has been very active in the community and a dedicated volunteer with several organizations including FCSS and Rimbey Historical Society.
“This incident is not related to his position as a councillor. And everyone makes mistakes.”
Deputy mayor Paul Payson agreed.
“Jack is someone who cares about the people of Rimbey and he takes his role as a councillor very seriously. He is a sincere and caring person.”