Caroline resident wins big with Hospitals’ Lottery

Mega Bucks winner Bruce MacKenzie, of Blackfalds, attended the 2017 Red Deer Regional Health Foundation Hospitals’ Lottery draws held Friday at the dream home. (Photo by Susan Zielinski/Advocate staff)

A Caroline woman is the latest dream home winner in the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation Hospitals’ Lottery.

Sharmane Hindbo’s ticket was drawn on Friday morning, along with the names of over 100 other prize winners.

Lottery officials contacted Hindbo by phone and she will be at the $839,900 dream home on July 14 to officially accept her prize.

Bruce MacKenzie, of Blackfalds, was another lucky ticket buyer. The Mega Bucks winner is taking home $228,925.

“It’s something you don’t expect that’s for sure. It’s a surprise,” said MacKenzie whose name was drawn on Thursday. He stopped by the dream home on Friday to provide his identification.

He bought the winning ticket at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre in February. His wife was in hospital for surgery and he going home to feed their dogs when he stopped by the ticket booth.

He said they still have to decide how to spend their cash, but it will probably involve some travelling.

MacKenzie said until now he’d just won small amounts like $10 from lotteries.

Some of the other prizes drawn included a Dodge Ram truck, Ford Mustang, Harley Davidson motorcycle, and a variety of furniture packages.

Alaine Martin, foundation events manager, said about 92 per cent of the Mega Bucks tickets and about 80 per cent of the lottery tickets were sold so sales were similar to last year.

“Thank you so much. Your dollars stayed in your community. You impacted everyone that lives in Central Alberta and comes to the hospital. Please don’t forget about us. Keep coming and supporting us because we’re here and we’re not going anywhere,” Martin said.

She said this year the foundation reduced the number of lottery prizes and cut expenses, but kept the exciting prizes.

“Our community came out to support us so hopefully we found the right formula and we’ll continue that next year. I can’t foresee any changes for 2018.”

This year proceeds will fund advanced surface therapeutic beds that provide a higher level of comfort for patients and reduce bed sores.

Currently, Red Deer hospital has nine therapeutic air-cushioned beds in the oncology and palliative wards.

Martin said each bed costs $18,000 and the foundation hopes to purchase about 50 beds.

“They cost that much because they last that long. The benefit that it makes to the caregivers as well as the patients are proven.”

