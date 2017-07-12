Case of allegedly impaired bus driver in court

New court date of July 26 set for woman accused of being drunk behind the wheel of school bus

The case of a school bus driver accused of being drunk at the wheel returns to court in two weeks.

Shelly Joy Kolodychuk, 42, did not appear before a judge in Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday.

Her case was handled through the Court Management Office, which often sets scheduling for cases rather than tying up court time.

Kolodychuk’s case is to return to the Court Management Office on July 26.

Eighteen students from École Barrie Wilson School were on the bus when it allegedly collided with a sign and tree on Valley Green on the afternoon of June 5. No one was injured.

The driver allegedly continued to drive a bit further before stopping.

Kolodychuk is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle; operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level over .008; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and failing to remain at scene of collision.