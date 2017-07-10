Case of man arrested after standoff in court

The case of a man arrested after police surrounded a Red Deer apartment building for hours last month was in court on Monday.

Quentin Lee Strawberry’s case will return to Red Deer provincial court on July 24.

Strawberry was arrested on June 16 at an apartment building near 51st Avenue and 37th Street close to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. Residents were evacuated from the building and Strawberry was taken into custody after an eight-hour standoff.

During the incident, the apartment building was surrounded with a major police presence, and the area was closed off and contained. Police asked the public to not endanger officers by revealing their positions on social media while the incident unfolded.

At about 9:45 p.m., Red Deer RCMP, and the Alberta Emergency Response Team, left the scene and residents were able to return to the apartment building.

Strawberry is facing a dozen charges from various incidents including two charges each of robbery with a restricted firearm, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement. He is also facing two counts each of pointing a firearm, uttering threats and assault with a weapon in connection with a separate incident. He also has an aggravated assault charge.