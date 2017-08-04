Cast your votes in the Advocate’s 2017 A-List

Tell us your all-time favourite things in Red Deer

Get ready to celebrate everything that makes Red Deer great with the Red Deer Advocate 2017 A-List.

Launched this week, the Advocate A-List is a way to find out everyone’s favourites when it comes to recreation, art, shops and services, food, sports, and more in Red Deer.

“I think it’s way past due that we celebrate our community in this way. We’ve certainly been telling Red Deer stories for 110 years. But this is another way to celebrate what’s great about this community,” said Advocate publisher Mary Kemmis.

The A-List supplement, with the winning nominees and stories about what makes the city special, will be published Oct. 13 during Thanksgiving week.

Kemmis said filling out the A-List will remind Advocate readers of the places, businesses and people they appreciate.

“It’s a really nice way to look at what’s positive in the community.”

The A-List will be helpful to newcomers as well as residents who have lived here for years, she said.

“Everybody has a favourite coffee shop. A lot of people have a favourite walk, a favourite yoga studio, a favourite grocery store.”

But there’s always more to explore, Kemmis said.

“Sometimes we get so used to going to the same places over and over again we don’t try new things.”

Sept. 15 is the last day for subscribers, and non-subscribers, to vote online at — reddeeradvocate.com/contests.

Voters have a chance to win a $250 Save-On-Foods gift card by nominating at least 10 businesses, places, people or things. Winners receive a A-List decal for their front doors.