Castor trial: Accused murder refused lie detector test

Jason Klaus said his lawyer advised him not to take polygraph test

The Castor man accused of killing his parents and sister refused to take a lie detector test or provide a sample of his DNA.

When Jason Klaus was first told on Jan. 7, 2014 he was a suspect in the deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus he denied it and offered to take a lie detector test to prove it.

RCMP believe all three were in the family farmhouse when it was burned to the ground on Dec. 8, 2013.

Jason Klaus, 41, and a friend, Joshua Frank, 32, have been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and arson in connection with the deaths of Klaus’s parents and sister. Frank has also been charged with killing the family dog.

The lie detector test came up again on Feb. 16, but Klaus turned down a request to take it by RCMP major crimes investigator Sgt. Robert Kropp.

“My lawyer recommended me not to, actually,” he told Kropp in the recorded interview played in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday. “That’s what I’m going to go with.”

Kropp explained the police had asked a number of others in the investigation to take the test and no one had turned it down. It could be used to eliminate Klaus as a suspect, he said.

Klaus said if it was not for the legal advice he would have been happy to take the lie detector test.

“I still feel I could take one. I’m not scared of taking one. I’m just taking my lawyer’s advice, that’s all.”

Klaus did not change his mind even when an RCMP polygraph expert, Sgt. Dan McCullum explained how the tests work and offered to let Klaus, who was getting over the flu, take it when he was feeling better.

Kropp later took another stab at the lie detector request and Klaus said he would ask his lawyer about it later and was “pretty sure he would go through with it,” but he never did.

In early April, Kropp went to Klaus’s home to ask for a blood sample of his DNA. Kropp said they had found some DNA at the scene of the fire.

Klaus said he had no problem with providing a sample “but I’m not going to do nothing without my lawyer.”

Kropp pressed him to give a yes or a no.

“My lawyer’s not here, so it’s a no,” Klaus said.

In another interview two weeks later, Klaus said he was getting a little frustrated with the investigation.

“I’m not playing the game no more.”

He wanted to know if police had found his mother’s remains. Someone had told him police sometimes will hold a body back to get more information in the investigation.

Kropp said Sandra’s remains had not been found and police were not holding back information on that.

“For us to do something like that would be cruel.”

Klaus asked if his phones were tapped. Kropp said no.

Kropp revealed later on the stand that Klaus’s phone was tapped as of Jan. 23, 2014 as part of the investigation. It is true that Sandra’s remains have not been found.

In cross-examination, Klaus’s defence lawyer Allan Fay questioned Kropp about the lie detector interview. At one point, the police officer asked Klaus what would he think if it appeared in the local newspaper that someone in his circumstances refused a lie detector test.

Fay said since the only way the newspaper would know about a refusal is if Klaus told the newspaper himself or Kropp revealed it, Klaus could see that as an intended threat.

Kropp said he never would have revealed the refusal information to the media. His only purpose was to show Klaus that his refusal appeared hypocritical since he had been pressing police so hard for progress on the investigation but then refused to help.

The police interviews form evidence in a voir dire — often described as a trial within a trial — to determine the admissibility and “voluntariness” of statements the accused gave police. It will be up to Justice Eric Macklin to decide if the recordings can be admitted as evidence.

The trial continues on Thursday.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

