Castor trial: Son insists he played no role in his parents’ death

Jason Klaus admitted he was nearby but played no role when his parents and sister were killed by his friend in what he called a botched break and enter.

But Klaus said he never stepped foot on the property early on Dec. 8, 2013, when he says Joshua Frank, went to the Klaus family home near Castor and gunned down three members of the family and then set the house on fire.

Klaus’s admission came after hours of patient questioning by RCMP investigators at Red Deer detachment on Aug. 16, 2104 the day after he was arrested in Stettler and charged with murder.

Klaus had at first insisted he had no idea Frank was his parents’ killer until he tricked him into admitting it.

However, his story eventually changed. He said he parked at a spot a couple of miles from his parents’ house but was not with Frank when he went to the house.

“I was not in the yard at all,” Klaus told RCMP investigator Staff Sgt. Michael McCauley.

McCauley pointed out that his blood was found at the scene on top of freshly fallen snow.

Klaus repeatedly stuck to his story that he was not there.

“I wasn’t at the crime scene that night. Where the blood came from, I can’t explain that but I was not there,” he said in a later exchange.

He said he did not know why Frank would tell police that Klaus was in the house with him.

Klaus, 41, and Frank, 32, are on trial in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on three counts of first-degree murder and arson. Frank is also charged with killing the family dog.

Klaus said he and Frank had planned to steal a valuable mounted deer head from his parents’ house to sell for quick cash.

But Klaus said Frank told him someone got up during the attempted theft.

“He said that he didn’t get the deer head. Things went wrong.

“And then I said, ‘What do you mean they went wrong?’

“He said, well, someone got up and he just shot everybody and burnt the house down …”

