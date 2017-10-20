Castor triple-murder trial resumes on Monday

Trial was delayed two weeks for two men accused of killing Castor-area family

Lawyers (from left) Andrea Urquhart, Tonii Roulston and Allan Fay are defending Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank, who have been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of three Castor family members.

The trial is set to begin Monday for two men accused of a triple-murder in Castor nearly four years go.

It is a crime that has gripped the small community about 60 km east of Stettler. The Red Deer courtroom where Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank will be tried was packed earlier this month for what was anticipated to be the first day of a seven-week trial.

Klaus and Frank have been charged with first-degree murder and arson in connection with the deaths of three members of a Castor family on Dec. 8, 2013. Frank was also charged with shooting the family’s dog.

The bodies of Gordon Klaus, 61, and his daughter, Monica, 40, were found in the remains of their farmhouse. The remains of Gordon’s wife, Sandra, 62, were never found but police believe she was in the home.

RCMP arrested and charged two suspects on Aug. 15, 2014 — Monica’s brother, Klaus, and an acquaintance of his, Frank.

Before the trial could get going, it was delayed for two weeks after defence lawyers successfully argued that the Crown prosecutors had not given them adequate notice of how Mr. Big sting evidence would be used.

The revelation in late September that the Mr. Big operation would be a key part of the prosecution case “drastically” changed how the accused will be defended, argued their lawyers.

Justice Eric Macklin agreed to allow defence lawyers two weeks to review about 100 hours of audio and audio-video recordings collected by police.

Whether the Mr. Big evidence can be used by Crown prosecutors will be up to the judge to decide. The trial is expected to begin with a voir dire, usually described as a trial within a trial meant to determine the admissibility of certain evidence.

A jury trial had been anticipated, but defence lawyers requested a judge-alone trial last month.



