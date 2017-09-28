Cat shot with pellet gun

Consort RCMP are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a cat was shot in the leg in August with a pellet gun and seriously injured.

Police said the cat was injured near 52nd Street and the complaint was made on Aug. 26.

Anyone who witnessed or knows anything about the shooting is asked to call Consort RCMP at 403-577-3001 or their local police.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).