Cause of Red Deer car wash fire still unknown

An investigation is ongoing into a fire at a Red Deer car wash that injured three people.

Fire Marshall Wes Van Bavel said the cause of Friday’s blaze at Laser Wash, at the corner of Taylor Drive and 67A Street, has not been determined, since “a number of people haven’t yet been interviewed.”

Occupational Health and Safety officers are investigating the incident, along with two local fire investigators.

Although the fire was initially reported as an explosion, Van Baval said no walls or windows were blown out, so there’s no evidence of anything other than a fire at this time.

Red Deer Emergency Services had not received updates on the conditions on three hospitalized people, including a 34-year-old man, who was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to Foothills hospital in Calgary with potentially life-threatening burns.

Van Bavel said the fire investigation is being done systematically, in coordination with Occupational Health and Safety officers. “We still have to piece together, like a puzzle, exactly what happened.”

Red Deer Emergency Services crews had received the fire call at about 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.