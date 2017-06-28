Celebrate Canada Day in style

Full day of music, dancing and food at Bower Ponds capped off with huge fireworks display

Prepare to be dazzled.

Red Deer’s Bower Ponds Canada Day fireworks will be bigger and better than ever, befitting our nation’s 150th birthday.

“More bang for your buck,” is how Canada Day co-ordinator Delores Coghill summed up this year’s special pyrotechnic display, which begins at 11 p.m.

A regular fireworks show is 10 to 15 minutes.

“This one will be 20 to 25 minutes and more intense,” she said.

The fireworks finale on Saturday will follow a full day of entertainment organized by the Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society and supported by numerous local sponsors.

Stage entertainment kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with the Fanatullen Scandanavian Dancers followed by a Chinese Tai Chi demonstration and violinist. Music and dance acts follow every 20 to 25 minutes for the whole afternoon.

Special children’s programs have been added specially as part of 150th celebrations. Singing, dancing, storytelling, arts and crafts and three performances by the Kaybridge Puppets will take place from 1 to 5 p.m.

“We’ve been trying to promote things for the children to help them understand Canada,” she said.

Adding a little multicultural flavour — literally — will be 10 international food vendors. They will be joined by others selling handcrafts.

The evening lineup takes the stage beginning at 6:10 p.m. with Los Morenos, followed by Laren Steppler at 7:25 p.m., Ruined Escape Plan at 8:40 p.m., and closing out the show will be Dave McCann and the Fireharts, who will take the stage at 9:55 p.m.

Admission is free and please leave pets at home.

For more information go to: www.rdchs.com