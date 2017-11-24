Celtic Christmas concert this weekend in Red Deer

Even though we’re a month away from Christmas, Red Deerians can enjoy some live ancient holiday carols this weekend.

The Lizzy Hoyt Celtic Christmas Concert will be held at the Gaetz Memorial United Church (4758 Ross St.) in Red Deer Sunday at 3 p.m.

Hoyt is an award-winning Celtic folk artist and Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal recipient.

Local musician Keith Rempel will join Hoyt on stage to sing harmonies and play upright bass. Fellow musician Chris Tabbert will play guitar and mandolin.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.lizzyhoyt.com/store.



