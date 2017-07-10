Cement trucks hit at two Red Deer area businesses

Blackfalds RCMP suspect that separate break-ins and damages to cement trucks in the Red Deer area are believed to be connected.

In one case, the business was unable to operate for a day because of damages.

RCMP said that in the morning hours of last Thursday Lafarge’s work site located at the Blindman Industrial Park north of Red Deer, at 4120 Henry Street, had a break and enter and 10 cement trucks were damaged and their exhaust systems taken apart.

This caused a significant amount of damage and crippled Lafarge’s operations for the day.

The same things happened in the Clearview Industrial Park south of Red Deer , at Knelsen and Gravel Ltd., at 110 Clearskye Way. Two of their cement trucks were damaged.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.