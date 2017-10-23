Central Alberta aquatic group wants Red Deer council to stick to its plan to build new pool in 2021

Marlins Swim Club coach Sarah Broen works with club members during a training session at the Red Deer Recreation Centre outdoor poo. (Advocate file photo)

A local group wants a new pool to be a priority for the incoming council.

Central Alberta Aquatic Centre has vowed to hold recently-elected councillors accountable for a new aquatics facility and its place in Red Deer’s 10-year capital plan.

Before the Oct. 16 municipal election, the “Friends of Aquatics Red Deer,” purchased an ad highlighting several councillors they said supported the aquatic centre. The ad mentioned a number of council candidates who support “keeping an aquatics centre in its current place on the City’s Capital Plan.”

Among those named included Dianne Wyntjes, Michael Dawe and Buck Buchanan who were all elected to council.

Wyntjes said a lot of work from both administration and the Red Deer “aquatics community” led to the facility being added to the 10-year capital plan.

“To me, you hold steadfast to that,” she said. “It’s a needed facility, especially when you compare ourselves to other similar sized cities.”

Wyntjes pointed to the proposed facility’s ability to host swim meets and the subsequent economic benefit those events have for local hotels and restaurants. Dawe said he supported the overall idea of building an aquatic centre, but said the finer details of where and what it will look like still has to be worked out.

The city’s capital plan has the pool scheduled for construction in 2021, with the design phase of a “multi-use aquatic centre” coming in 2019. The 10-year capital plan has the design budgeted at $9.315 million and the centre budgeted for $79.536 million over 2021 and 2022.

“We are hopeful,” said Grant Howell, Central Alberta Aquatic Centre board member. “We worked very hard to make it happen and we talked to a number of councillors.

“There will certainly be some challenges, but we’ve very hopeful because it’s long overdue.”

According to the group’s Facebook page, Red Deer has the lowest per capita of people per swimming lane in Alberta. Red Deer has 5,327 people per lane while Lethbridge has 2,088 people per lane and Medicine Hat has 2,728 people per lane.

cThe multi-use aquatic centre would be for flat water sports including synchronized swimming, lane swimming, exercising and learn-to-swim programs.

“We’d have it tomorrow if we could,” said Howell. “We have wait lists for Special Olympics because there is not enough space. We have waitlists for learn-to-swim. We have very inadequate facilities for a city of our size.”



